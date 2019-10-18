Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.