Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $39.52 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

