Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.79.

GTLS traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. 802,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,071. Chart Industries has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

