Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Frank E. Wood Sells 5,451 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Frank E. Wood sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.62, for a total transaction of $2,287,348.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,116.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CHE opened at $417.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.59. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $441.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 117.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 25.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

