Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

