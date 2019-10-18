Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHK. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.05.

CHK stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.45. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 218,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,008,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

