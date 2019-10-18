China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.50.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other China Metro Rural news, CEO Donald Riley bought 25,500 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Janki bought 50,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,500 shares of company stock worth $406,380.

About China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

