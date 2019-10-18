China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Shares Up 110%

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) shares shot up 110% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

China Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ)

China Natural Gas, Inc, an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations.

