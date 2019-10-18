China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $707.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.96 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. AXA lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

