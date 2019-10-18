Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $88.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE CHH opened at $87.29 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $1,292,778.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,052.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

