Chris Grigg Acquires 25 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £146.25 ($191.10).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 630.20 ($8.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -21.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 553.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 551.13. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 645 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get British Land alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 589.50 ($7.70).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.