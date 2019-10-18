Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 979,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 270,667 shares.The stock last traded at $131.31 and had previously closed at $129.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 151.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

