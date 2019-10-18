CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $21.33 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 140.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 206.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $62,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

