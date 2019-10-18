CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

NYSE JEC opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.