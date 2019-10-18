CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,356 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Paychex by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,699 shares of company stock worth $2,014,240 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

