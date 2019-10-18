CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,241,000 after buying an additional 389,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,418,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after buying an additional 2,150,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,922,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Shares of PKG opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $110.35.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

