CIBC Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laurentian cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.80.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.78. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The company has a market cap of $534.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$139.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

