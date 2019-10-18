CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $30,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 168,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 205.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 328,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,404,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $156.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

