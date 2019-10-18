CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,038 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Amphenol by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amphenol by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.