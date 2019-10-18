CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 25,173 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,173 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

Corteva stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

