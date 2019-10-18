CIBC Trims Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Target Price to C$2.50

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.20 to C$3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.61.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.31.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

