Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of XEC opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

