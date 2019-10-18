Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, 7,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 4,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

