Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,942 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $93,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

