CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

CIT Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CIT Group to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Solk bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.