Citigroup Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $106.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $6,659,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $33,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,313,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,678 shares of company stock worth $82,506,938. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Okta by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

