Citigroup Cuts AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $33.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.88 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $968,928.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,828.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at $673,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 607,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 60,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

