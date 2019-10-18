Citigroup Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.46.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.33. 175,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $161.01. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

