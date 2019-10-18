Citigroup Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $74.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price target on WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,265,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WNS by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.