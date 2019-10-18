Citigroup Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $180.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.54.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,137. 3M has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

