Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

CZNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,862. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $312.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.