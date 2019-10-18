Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CIA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,916. Citizens has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 234.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens by 10.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

