Civitas Price Reaches $0.0071 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market cap of $50,644.00 and $11.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00640218 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003709 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000328 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002505 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,133,189 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

