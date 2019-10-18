Clams Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. Clams has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00007003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bitsane, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021213 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005129 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,446,682 coins and its circulating supply is 3,819,398 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

