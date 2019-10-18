Clean TeQ (ASX:CLQ) Trading Up 1.9%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), approximately 382,798 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

In other news, insider Sam Riggall acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$520,000.00 ($368,794.33).

Clean TeQ Company Profile (ASX:CLQ)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, or industrial uses.

