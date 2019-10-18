Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.46.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.93. Adobe has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.