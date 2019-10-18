Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.97. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $232,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.