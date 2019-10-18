CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Bengt F. Mortstedt Sells 172,045 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Bengt F. Mortstedt sold 172,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £449,037.45 ($586,746.96).

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

