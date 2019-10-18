Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.30

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and traded as low as $98.21. Cogeco shares last traded at $98.25, with a volume of 1,915 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$93.50 to C$99.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.05.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

