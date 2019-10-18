Cohen Klingenstein LLC Acquires 7,430 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,473.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 172.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

