Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys 23,300 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 137.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The company has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

