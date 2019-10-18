Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 186,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 522.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $2,467,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at $186,560,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,609 shares of company stock worth $25,486,256. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $214.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average is $217.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

