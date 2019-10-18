Cohen Klingenstein LLC Raises Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up 0.9% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.