Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $69,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,061 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,794 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $193.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

