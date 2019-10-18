Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

CNS opened at $60.03 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

