Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 296,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 473,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on COHU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.