CoinUs Trading Up 110.5% Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 110.5% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $596,995.00 and $3.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000118 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.