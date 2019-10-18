Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Up 15.8%

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) shares were up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66, approximately 205,479 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 145,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colabor Group from C$0.65 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $57.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$274.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc will post 0.0799999947540987 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

