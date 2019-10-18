Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 68.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 496,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,382.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,570. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.