Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 13,300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after acquiring an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

